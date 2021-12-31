Kumkum Bhagya, 31st December 2021, Written Update: Prachi signs the divorce papers

In today's episode, Prachi and Ranbir are having a conversation. Jai arrives and meets Ranbir and Prachi. Ranbir excuses himself and goes with Jai. Rhea inquires the waiter about the drink. According to the waiter, Prachi stated that she prefers mango juice to orange juice. Ranbir and Jai converse about Prachi, and Ranbir sips the spiked juice from Jai's hand. Rhea mixes a pill with the mango juice and asks the waiter to give it to Prachi.

The waiter hands the juice to Prachi. Prachi consumes it. Pallavi comes to stop Prachi from leaving the party. Prachi claims that there is a motive that Pallavi is hiding.

Ranbir feels drowsy. Rhea makes Prachi sit when she feels drowsy. Rhea manipulates Prachi into signing the papers and tells Sushma refused to pay for Mom and Dad’s treatment, so it is guardianship papers. Prachi signs the papers.

Ranbir informs Jai that he is going to relax. Jai asks him to take care and leaves. Prachi comes to Ranbir. Ranbir turns to face Prachi and believes Jai is standing nearby and says that his face resembles that of someone else. Prachi believes he is addressing her as Jai.

Rhea double-checks the documents. Alia and Pallavi ask Rhea to keep the papers safe. Rhea claims she can't see Ranbir with Prachi and intends to snatch him.

Prachi and Ranbir are not in their senses and do funny things. They get close to each other. She tells him that she has hidden something from him because he married Rhea. He asks what is the connection? Prachi says it is related to their marriage and asks him why he did it. Ranbir wants to know what he did. Prachi and Ranbir express their love for one another. Ranbir asks Prachi to swear on him and reveal the truth.

Rhea, Alia and Pallavi look for Prachi. Alia wonders if Ranbir and Prachi are together. They all set out to find Prachi and Ranbir. Prachi says she doesn't know how to tell him. Ranbir asks her to write whatever is in her heart, imagining that he is far away.

We have seen this episode on the channel's OTT platform.

