Kumkum Bhagya, 31st March 2022, Written Update: Ranbir fights with Pallavi

In today’s episode, Pallavi tells Ranbir his safety is her top most priority. She has migraine problems due to crying and he is blaming her telling she is a bad mother. Prachi says she has seen Pallavi’s anger but it is the first time she is seeing her tears, and she’s the reason. Rhea tells Aaliya that all relations are fake to her. It is all about give and take. She wants to be on the receiving end. She wants Ranbir's love and that can't happen till Prachi leaves.

Prachi tells Dida and Shahana that Pallavi cried today. Dida tells her she did nothing wrong and that what's happening to her is wrong. Vikram brings Pallavi to the room and Ranbir comes in. Pallavi tells him it doesn't feel like he is her son but someone else. Pallavi tells him that he's changed and that he grew apart from them when they didn't accept Prachi. Ranbir tells her no one can keep him apart from her but it is them who's keeping him far. Ranbir recalls Pallavi's words and starts crying. Prachi comes and tells him not to fight because of her. Ranbir tells her she came back because she wanted her rights and to steal his peace.

He tells her he doesn't understand anything. He sometimes feels as if she loves him but sometimes stays away from him. He feels like he's the reason for everyone's unhappiness. He is in between his mother and his wife. He wants to take a final decision and leave from there. Ranbir asks her to tell him something. He tells he can understand that she doesn't want to be with him and walks away.

