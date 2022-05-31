Kumkum Bhagya, 31st May 2022, Written Update: Prachi misunderstands Ranbir

In today’s episode, Prachi comes inside the house and sees Ranbir holding an aarti plate. He tells Rhea and Sahana to come inside as he wants to do only her aarti as he only wants to welcome her like that. Dida tells him that either her or Pallavi will do the aarti but he tells her that he will do it and no else will. He does the aarti and tells her that it is his duty to support her. They walk inside. Pallavi says aarti is done for grah pravesh and this is really strange. Rhea smiles thinking of Ranbir hugging her and she dances with Aaliya in her room getting very happy. She tells Aaliya that Ranbir has finally started developing feelings for her as he hugged her willingly and even Prachi saw that. Aaliya tells her that she's happy for her.

Prachi tells Sahana that she has changed her decision. She tells that she was about to tell Ranbir about the pregnancy but she’s thankful that she met with an accident as when she woke up, she saw Ranbir and Rhea hugging and she realised the truth and how much she actually means to him. The cook comes with the food, Prachi makes Sahana eat with her.

Later on, Shahana leaves from there and recalls Prachi’s words and gets upset with Ranbir. He goes to Sahana and asks her how the baby is. She gets shocked and wonders how does he know. He tells her to be with Prachi till the baby is born. Ranbir goes to Prachi's room and sees that she has not eaten. He comes in and he asks her why didn’t she eat. She tells she’s not in the mood and he tells that she needs to eat well to keep herself healthy and feeds and takes care of her.

