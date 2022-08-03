Kumkum Bhagya, 3rd August 2022, Written Update: Ranbir argues with Rhea

In today’s episode, Pallavi asks Dida to stop Prachi from leaving the house as she doesn’t want her to go. Dida gets emotional and tells that few days ago she ordered her to make Prachi leave but now she’s asking her to make Prachi stay. She asks Pallavi to find out why Prachi wants to leave and tells then they can come up with a solution. Prachi sees Ranbir and Aryan hugging and Ranbir asks her to come in. Aryan leaves the room with Sahana and Ranbir closes the door. He asks her to go change. She changes and comes and he makes her sleep.

He asks her to close her eyes but she thinks this is the last night she’ll spend in this house. Rhea sends Shaina off and tells Aaliya that Prachi will leave the house the next day and gets happy. Pallavi goes to the room and tells Vikram that Rhea should leave the house. He gets shocked. Aryan and Sahana have a playful argument and he tells her that there’s something behind her ear and then he says that he was just kidding. She chases him and then smiles. Aaliya asks Rhea why did she behave so rudely with Shaina. Shaina comes back saying her cab broke down so she had to come back. Shaina and Rhea hug out their differences.

Rhea then goes to Ranbir’s room and knocks. He opens the door and asks her what does she want. She tells that she wants his husband. Prachi wakes up. He tells her that she cheated him and he only loves Prachi. She tells him that Prachi will leave tomorrow. He asks her to let him spend time then. He slams the door and holds Prachi’s hand. Rhea tells Shaina and Aaliya that she’ll kill heer fake baby.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

