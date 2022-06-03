Kumkum Bhagya, 3rd June 2022, Written Update: Ranbir asks for divorce papers

In today’s episode, Ranbir asks Prachi if she's upset. She tells him that she's very much worried and leaves. Ranbir calls Stanley and tells him to send the divorce papers. Ranbir takes his jacket off and goes into the bathroom. Rhea follows him and checks his blazer and finds the ring and gets happy. Rhea goes to Aaliya and tells her that she found a ring box in Ranbir's blazer. The divorce lawyer tells Stanley the divorce won't happen as Rhea will never leave Ranbir. Stanley calls Ranbir and tells him the divorce papers are ready, but Prachi picks the call up. Prachi tells Ranbir that she knows his truth. He's surprised.

Prachi tells Sahana when Ranbir saved her mangalsutra, she thought he values her but then she saw him hug Rhea later. She tells her that they were happy in their rented house and they should have never come back. She tells they didn’t even have enough money to celebrate their anniversary but they were very happy. Prachi tells she had given her money to the peon for his daughter's wedding and forgot that they had no money to celebrate their own anniversary.

They only had Rs 60 with them but they bought a mini cake with that money. They cut the cake and promise to be with each other for 1000 years. Prachi tells Sahana that was the best day. Here, the house is big and there is a huge party but there is no heart in this. Ranbir thinks that nothing will be incomplete now. He will divorce Rhea and then he and Prachi can be together in their house forever.

