Kumkum Bhagya, 3rd May 2022, Written Update: Aaliya and Rhea plan an attack

In today’s episode, Rhea comes dancing into Aaliya’s room and tells her that she loves her a lot. Aaliya tells her that she’s aware of that and asks her what happened that she’s so happy. Rhea tells her that she makes her happy even if something goes wrong in her life. She tells she had thought that she’ll lose Ranbir and even Nick will expose her. Aaliya tells her it’s okay as everything became fine. Rhea tells that she’s extremely happy as all of their plans kept failing and finally they have succeeded as Ranbir and her are in the same room. She tells her she had forgotten what winning and happiness feel like.

Prachi cries to Sahana and tells her that she shouldn’t have trusted Ranbir and tells her that Ranbir tells her that he loves her but he doesn’t even prove it. She tells trust her lost all the trust in him and he should earn it now. Rhea goes to the room and Ranbir tells her that he doesn’t want to share the bed with her. He tells her that either he will go to Prachi’s room or she should sleep in the couch as he can’t sleep in the study room. Rhea agrees to sleep on the couch.

She goes to Aaliya and tells her about what Ranbir told her. Aaliya tells that they should plan an attack on Rhea and convince the entire family that Prachi planned it because she was jealous of her then everyone will pity Rhea and hate Prachi. She tells that even Ranbir will start caring for her. Rhea gets happy and tells that after this plan she and Ranbir can sleep in the same room. Aaliya tells that they should only plan the attack and not involve anyone else.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

