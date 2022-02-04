Kumkum Bhagya, 4 February 2022, Written Update: Ranbir gets drunk with Vikram

In today’s episode, Vikram tells he’s a good husband but failed to be a good father. Ranbir assures him that it’s not true and drinks with Vikram. Vikram tells him that he’s a great son and Ranbir tells him that he’s the best father in the world. They both get drunk and then go to their respective rooms. Ranbir goes and sees Prachi sleeping. He thinks of kissing her but then realises that he should do it when he’s sober. He tells her that he loves her very much and asks her if she loves him too.

Then, he gets up to find the medicine for headache. While searching for it he opens her drawer. Prachi wakes up and asks what is he doing and he falls asleep in her lap. Aaliya goes to the kitchen and sees the window open. She takes water and thinks Prachi will make Rhea cry again. Aaliya sees Ranbir and Prachi sleeping together and calls Pallavi. Pallavi comes out and Aaliya shows her that Ranbir and Prachi are sleeping together. Pallavi tells this cant be happening and asks how shameless can Prachi get. Aaliya asks her to bring Rhea and Ranbir closer.

Next morning, Prachi wakes up and sees Ranbir sitting on the sofa. She asks him what is he doing and he tells her that he wanted to drink tea with her. She asks him why was he drunk last night. He tells her that he wanted to know the truth and it helped him and asks her if she hid the drawer keys from him. Then, he shows her a medicine and asks her why is she taking that. Prachi asks him to leave and he tells that he checked on the internet and found out that people who are pregnant take it for the growth of the baby. Prachi gets shocked.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

