Kumkum Bhagya, 4 March 2022, Written Update: Rhea plots to reveal the truth

In today’s episode, Prachi tells Ranbir they won’t be separate from now on and they both look at each other. They’re interrupted by Pallavi’s call and Ranbir tells her to wait for him and goes down. Pallavi tells Ranbir that Vikram, Prachi, Aaliya and Rhea are nowhere to be seen. Ranbir tells Vikram must be drinking and Prachi and Aaliya come and Ranbir tells they’re here only. Pallavi asks Aaliya where’s Rhea and she tells Rhea is resting as she twisted her feet. Prachi and Ranbir stand together and the NGO women see them together and get shocked.

Aaliya tells them that Prachi is again getting close to Ranbir and she won’t ever miss the chance to come close to him and tells that’s her plan so she can tell Ranbir that the child she’s carrying is his even though it’s not. The women thank Aaliya for informing them the truth as they’ll expose Prachi’s truth. Prachi asks Ranbir to meet her at the terrace and leaves. He gets happy thinking it’s a piece of good news. Pallavi gives him a paper and tells him this contains the list given by the caterer and asks him to go through it once. Ranbir agrees and keeps it in his pocket. Sahana tells Rhea must be plotting something. Prachi comes and tells Rhea can’t do anything. She tells she’ll fill her life again with love.

Pallavi comes and asks Vikram if he’s hiding something. Vikram tells he just doesn’t like a few of her decisions and tells her to enjoy with Rhea. Rhea asks Aaliya if she found the report and she says no. Rhea tells she can’t let Prachi win and calls the doctor and asks what’s the result of the report. The doctor tells Prachi is pregnant. Rhea smiles and asks her to come to announce the happy news to everyone at the party.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

