Kumkum Bhagya, 4 November 2021, Written Update: Prachi urges Ranbir to give interview

In today's episode, Ranbir scolds Prachi and asks her to drink kaadha or he will punish her. Prachi asks him to stop teasing her and says that she is fine. Ranbir pinches her. Prachi calls him joker and starts laughing, she tells him that you can not scare me because you are looking funny. Ranbir tells her that he loves her and wants her to drink this. Or else he will be worried about her. Prachi takes the kaadha and tastes it, she then tells him that it is bitter. Ranbir tells her to drink it. Prachi gives him one condition and says she will only drink if Ranbir will to give the interview for the job. Ranbir gets tensed and asks her if she is joking. Prachi replies that she is not joking and Prachi drinks the kaadha.

Meanwhile, Abhi calls Pragya, who questions him why he is late for the office. Then Pragya asks him to wait for her. Abhi starts laughing and tells her that when he was rockstar, everyone used to say that he is famous because of his hard work. But after he got married to her, he got to know that he is the luckiest one just because of her. Pragya started blushing but she asks him why he is coming back to office as few minutes ago he was going home. Abhi replies that he has some important work. Pragya senses some tension in his voice and asks him what has happened because he sounds worried. Abhi asks her if he can call he fuggi. Pragya replies that she will always be his fuggi. And he can call her fuggi.

Abhi calls her fuggi and starts laughing. Pragya says I love you and Abhi replies that he will give reply when he will meet her. Sushma comes near Pragya and asks her what is she doing here. Pragya tells her that today Abhi called her fuggi and she gets emotional. But also she feels happy, Sushma hugs her and says that she is glad for her.

We have seen this episode on the channel's OTT platform.

