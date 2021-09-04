Kumkum Bhagya, 4 September 2021, Written Update: Rhea’s plan fails

In today’s episode, we saw, Abhi being curious about the person Pragya was talking to. Hence, he decided to go out of the room and secretly listen to her conversation. After he goes out of the room, Prachi asks Pragya to make sure that Abhi does not consume alcohol, and therefore, Pragya says no one drinks in her house. This makes Abhi come to the conclusion that she is talking to her mother Sushma. In order to instigate her, Abhi calls his friends over to have a party and accompany them while having alcohol.

On the other side, Prachi asks Ranbir to talk to Pallavi and ask her to forgive her for the mistake that she made. Pallavi agrees to forgive her and gives her the keys of the house, just for a day. She makes sure to mention that Prachi did not earn this key rather it is given to her on special request made by Ranbir’s grandmother and Rhea. Rhea gets angry seeing Pallavi handing over the household keys to Prachi. Later, Ranbir’s grandmother gives out specific cooking instructions to Prachi.

After a while, Chachi tries to provoke Rhea against Prachi and says that Pallavi did a wrong move. Rhea replaces the cashew nut with garlic so that Prachi would go against the rule and Pallavi would get mad at her. Luckily, Prachi was able to identify the flaw and added cashew instead of garlic.

Stay tuned to know what happens next week.

