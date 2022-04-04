Kumkum Bhagya, 4th April 2022, Written Update: Shahana defends Ranbir

In today’s episode, Prachi tells Shahana that Ranbir can prove himself innocent in front of the world, but she is sure that he has moved on with Rhea. Shahana tells that’s not true as Rhea drugged him on that day. Prachi tells it could have been anyone. Prachi tells her that she's being realistic and not negative. Shahana tells her that if the accusations against him are proven wrong, then Prachi will come to know she was the only one he loved. Prachi tells if Ranbir proves Rhea wrong and proves himself innocent, then she’ll stop fighting with him.

Vikram comes to Ranbir. Ranbir asks him if Pallavi had sent him to vent her anger. Vikram tells Ranbir that he’s his father and asks him what's wrong. He tells him he fell in love with Prachi and they got married and then he had to marry Rhea and Prachi returned and his fight with Prachi keeps going on and it isn't getting resolved. Vikram tells him there is fight, love and frustration in relation. He asks him if he wants to fight with Rhea. Ranbir replies no. Vikram tells him this means that he has feelings for Prachi and that's why he keeps fighting with her. Vikram tells him to apologise and leaves. Prachi tells Pallavi that Ranbir loves her very much and she should not pay heed to his words. Pallavi asks Aaliya to tell Prachi to not interfere between them.

Pallavi tells the pandit that Rhea and Ranbir will do the pooja. Dida tells Shahana that they should tell Prachi that Rhea wants to sit with Ranbir. Prachi tells she would never let Rhea take her place. Aaliya gets emotional and tells Rhea that everything shall be over by today and that she should show some fake tears for Prachi. Aaliya calls up Nick. Rhea tells Prachi made her evil and put her in this situation.

