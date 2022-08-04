Kumkum Bhagya, 4th August 2022, Written Update: Pallavi asks Rhea to divorce Ranbir

In today’s episode, Rhea says she will kill Ranbir's unborn child. Aaliya asks her how she would do that since she's not really pregnant. Rhea tells them they no one knows that and now Ranbir is stopping Prachi from leaving. Aaliya tells her to go and talk to Pallavi first. Prachi wakes up and sees Ranbir sleeping on the floor holding her hand. Ranbir wakes up and says good morning. He tells her if he sleeps on the bed she will be uncomfortable but now he's atleast holding her hand.

Prachi says she has to do something and leaves. She thinks she will never leave. Rhea goes to Pallavi and tells her that she is worried for her baby and tells her to ask Prachi to leave. Pallavi agrees Rhea hugs her. Pallavi tells her that she will ask Prachi to leave but only after 9 months and she also has to divorce Ranbir. Rhea gets shocked and tells her that Prachi is her everything for her and asks how can she ask her to divorce Ranbir.

Pallavi tells her it's all part of her planning. Dida tells Vikram Pallavi is planning something. Vikram says he thinks the same. Prachi and Rhea collide. She tells Prachi that she snatched her husband away from her. Prachi says Ranbir was always her's in the first place. She tells Rhea that her marriage is the lie as it was done by blackmailing everyone.

