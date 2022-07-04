Kumkum Bhagya, 4th July 2022, Written Update: Dida stops Prachi from leaving the house

In today’s episode, Prachi recalls Rhea’s words and thinks that maybe she changed for the sake of her baby. She talks to her baby and tells that they will continue to be together and for each other as they’ll go away from this place and start a life together. She cries and packs and tells that she won’t stop Ranbir from meeting the baby but will tell her baby not to trust him blindly. Rhea opens the door and comes out and sees Ranbir sitting on the floor. He tells her that he wanted to talk to her but then he saw her talking to Aaliya and then go to the storeroom. Rhea asks if he was eavesdropping on them.

He asks why would he do that and informs her that he just sat down because he was feeling dizzy. She asks him why’s he dizzy when she’s the one pregnant. He leaves thinking he knows Rhea is up to something and won’t let her harm Prachi. Rhea thinks that Ranbir won’t catch her and she will complete her plan. Prachi packs her bag and thinks that she’ll leave all the memories behind and comes to Ranbir’s room and sees Rhea and Ranbir sleeping. She wishes that Rhea’s baby gets all the happiness and leaves thinking she can’t stay here as Ranbir isn’t her kumkum bhagya.

She goes to the hall and reminisces about the time spent here and opens the door to leave. Dida stops her and asks her to stay back for a few more days as she doesn’t have anyone else in the house to whom she looks forward to. Prachi agrees and asks her to promise to not stop her next time. Dida agrees. Ranbir goes out of the room thinking he’ll go sleep in the study room as he sees Rhea sleeping beside him. Pallavi insists him to go back to his room.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

