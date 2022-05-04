Kumkum Bhagya, 4th May 2022, Written Update: Aaliya and Rhea execute their plan

In today’s episode, Pallavi asks Ranbir why he has to work. He tells her he's just reading files. He tells Vikram if he doesn't work then he will have to focus on his life. He asks them to let him be busy. Aaliya tells them until Prachi is there, stress is bound to exist. Rhea tells Prachi to not go behind Ranbir and stick to her promise. Prachi tells her they are in the same house so it's not her fault. Rhea tells her that her life is going to be ruined. Prachi feels dizzy so she goes to her room and calls the doctor. Ranbir hears her and asks her if she has something to tell him.

She tells him to go to Rhea and ask her about her problems. He tells her that Rhea did take care of him while she slept. Prachi tells him that he will justify that he loves her but his words and actions speak differently. He tells her that she’ll never understand his love. He tells her he’ll go away from her. She tells him to go to Rhea. They walk in separate ways. Aaliya tells Rhea that she made the plan and tells her how she’ll have to fall and make it look like Prachi attacked her.

Aaliya asks her to wear knee pads and that she will keep a mattress. She tells they’ll make people believe that Prachi wants to kill her. The doctor tells Prachi that her baby is fine but the pregnancy is complicated. Aaliya keeps the mattress. Rhea falls down on the mattress and rolls over to the floor. Everyone rushes to her. Aaliya hugs her and shouts Prachi's name. Ranbir looks shocked.

