Kumkum Bhagya, 5 August 2021, Written Update: Abhi and Prachi come face to face

Abhi scolds Pragya for throwing tantrums and not holding his hand. Pragya rethinks the entire incident. Later, the garage manager asks Abhi to not misbehave with Pragya and maintain professionalism.

Prachi enters Abhi’s house and keeps money secretly, but Abhi sees this and tells her to take away the money as he does not want donation from her and instructs her to leave the house as he does not wish to see her face.

Abhi thinks that he can’t accept Prachi because it will be wrong towards Rhea and he does not wish to do that. The entire incident saddens Prachi, but she feels content that Abhi has started working and he finally got a job.

Pragya informs Sushma that Abhi is working for her and she can’t even remove him because of the contract. Sushma asks her to take advantage of this opportunity and show him his place and misbehave with him.

Ranbir asks Prachi what happened with Abhi and she informs him that Abhi finally said her name, which shows a sign of acceptance. She also tells him that she will make sure that Rhea does not miss her family by providing her comfort and being there for her.

Later, Abhi informs Tanu and Alia that he is doing a job and that too under Pragya. He thinks that Sushma did this so that Pragya can scold him and pick fights with Abhi. Tanu informs that this must be planned out by Pragya as she is jealous of her and Abhi’s marriage but Abhi disagrees. He also tells about Gautam and his wrong intentions.

Stay tuned for more updates.

We have seen this episode on the channel's OTT platform.

Also Read: Kumkum Bhagya, 4 August 2021, Written Update: Abhi saves Pragya’s life