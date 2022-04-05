Kumkum Bhagya, 5th April 2022, Written Update: Nick enters the house

In today’s episode, Ranbir goes to Pallavi and asks how she is. She asks if he took permission from Prachi to see how his mother is. He tells he doesn’t want to hurt her and Pallavi asks him to do the pooja if he truly wants to make her happy. Ranbir gets a call and sees Prachi approaching and gets confused. Shahana and Dida look at them and they tell each other that they act as if they are fighting but in reality love each other a lot. Rhea purposefully pushes Shahana and they fight. Dida tells them not to fight when a puja is happening at home.

Nick enters the house and spots Prachi. Rhea tells Pallavi that she called him for extra help. Pallavi thinks to herself that there is no extra help needed and why Rhea is concerned with such matters. Nick walks to Preeti and tells her he came to murder Prachi. She gets shocked. Prachi walks in and asks what's going on. Then, Shahana bumps into Nick and he apologises and walks away. Rhea tells him to stay away from Shahana as she is more than just a friend of Prachi's. Shahana notices Rhea and Nick and plans to find out what they are up to.

Ranbir tells Jay they should finish the puja. Aaliya gives Nick a knife to cut the rope of the chandelier. Rhea walks down thinking she’ll perform the puja since she’s the daughter-in-law of the house and also Pallavi will help her. Pandit ji asks Ranbir to sit down, Pallavi tells him Rhea will sit beside him. Prachi pushes Rhea aside and asks Ranbir if he wants anyone else. He tells her he wants her. Rhea shouts at Prachi, who tells her the puja should be performed by the wife.

