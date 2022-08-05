Kumkum Bhagya, 5th August 2022, Written Update: Sahana and Shaina fight

In today’s episode, Prachi tells Rhea that her marriage is a lie. Shaina comes there and taunts Prachi. Sahana comes there and tells Shaina to mind her language. Aaliya comes and calls Rhea. Prachi tells Sahana not to fight. Sahana and Shaina continue to argue with each other. Rhea tells Aaliya everything. Aryan sees Shaina and Sahana fight. Ranbir shouts at them to stop. They refuse to say sorry to each other and leave.

Aaliya goes to Pallavi's room and threatens her and asks how could she ask Rhea to divorce Ranbir. Dida hears them from outside. Pallavi tells her that she asked Rhea to divorce so that Prachi will stay back. Dida gets happy hearing this. Pallavi says this is for Rhea's betterment. Dida leaves. Rhea comes there and says she won't divorce Ranbir no matter what. Aaliya tells them that they can arrange a fake divorce but will make it look real so that Prachi won't be stressed till she gives birth and after that she will be kicked out.

Prachi tells Dida that Sahana and Shaina fought. Sahana tells her that Shaina was taking Rhea's side. Prachi says she can't hear anything against Rhea as she is her sister. Prachi is about to go when Ranbir talks to their baby. He tells her that he wants a daughter just like her. Prachi smiles.

