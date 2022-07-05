Kumkum Bhagya, 5th July 2022, Written Update: Prachi plans Pallavi’s birthday party

In today’s episode, Pallavi asks Ranbir to go back to the room as Rhea might need something and he goes. Prachi agrees to stay after Dida’s persuasion and tells that she’s only staying back for her. They both hug end Dida tells that she wants to celebrate Prachi’s pregnancy. Sahana comes and gets shocked knowing that Dida knows the truth. Dida tells she knew it and tells she wants to celebrate it so she will make laddoos for her. Sahana tells that it feels good to know have elders’ blessings and Prachi agrees.

Prachi tells that she had called the event management team to come to decorate the house. Rhea tells Aaliya that she’s getting annoyed with Pallavi’s love as she’s showering a lot. Aaliya asks her if that’s not what she wanted. Aaliya asks her to trust her as Prachi will leave the house. Stanley comes home and gives Ranbir the files and asks about Prachi and Rhea. Ranbir tells that he wants to go away with Prachi. Stanley asks him what’s stopping him and Ranbir replies that he needs to get kicked out of the house so he can peacefully lead a life with her.

Vikram comes and tells Pallavi and Ranbir that his village project was approved and he’s very happy as it’s his dream. Ranbir tells Stanley that he’ll ruin Vikram’s project even though that’s the worst thing to do but then he can make him understand why he did it. Pallavi tells Dida that Rhea will plan a surprise for her birthday and gets excited. Pallavi comes and sees Prachi talking to the decorators about the party. Dida laughs and asks her to open her eyes and see the truth.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

Also Read: Kumkum Bhagya, 4th July 2022, Written Update: Dida stops Prachi from leaving the house