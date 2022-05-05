Kumkum Bhagya, 5th May 2022, Written Update: Aaliya frames Prachi

In today’s episode, Rhea tells everyone that her hand is broken and that she feels dizzy. Ranbir tells her doctor is on the way. Aaliya starts shouting Prachi's name. She tells them that Prachi wants to kill Rhea that’s why she pushed her. Rhea asks Aaliya to call the police. She tells them that everyone is giving Prachi a chance to kill her by it taking any action against her. Pallavi tells them that she has called the police. Ranbir asked her why she did it.

Pallavi tells him that Aaliya is right and even Nick had told them Prachi hired him to kill Rhea and kidnap herself. Sahana tells them that Prachi treats Rhea like a sister and would never do it. Pallavi tells Rhea that everyone loves her as she’s Ranbir's wife. Ranbir tells her not to bring his marital state into this matter. The inspector comes and Pallavi tells him that her daughter-in-law was attacked. Rhea says she got attacked 2 days back and the person took Prachi's name and now she got attacked again.

Prachi comes there and asks what's going on and looks confused. Sahana tells her to go rest. Rhea tells her that the police came as she tried to kill her. Inspector sees the toolbox and tells them that someone did indeed unscrew the bolts. Ranbir tells him that no one would have done it deliberately. The inspector asks Prachi where her room is. Pallavi tells Vikram that she won't keep rest until Prachi is exposed.

