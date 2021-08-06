Kumkum Bhagya, 6 August 2021, Written Update: Rhea can’t find Vikram’s prescription

Gautam is finding a way to get the contract signed by Pragya which will allow him to transfer all her property under his name. Gautam’s father calls him and announces that the mission that he has been assigned for, will now be managed by his brother as his father knows that Gautam can’t solely handle this project. Gautam insists his father that he is capable enough to manage the mission but his father informs him that it’s too late and his brother has already arrived. At that very moment, his brother makes an entrance and informs him that he is useless and has failed the mission. Gautam informs him that he tried to spike Pragya’s drink and get her signatures but Abhi came in between and ruined the entire plan.

Later, Abhi visits Pragya's office and informs her that she must have realized by now that what she did yesterday was illogical and wrong. Pragya is speechless after this and thinks that why is she not capable of shouting at Abhi inspite of the fact that she is the boss.

On the other hand , Vikram is in a lot of pain but Pallavi is helpless as she does not have the prescription for his medicines but Rhea does. Pallavi panics and asks Rhea for the prescriptions but Prachi interrupts and tries to say something in regards to the medicine. Pallavi stops her and says that she should not speak unless asked for. Meanwhile, Rhea is unable to remember where she kept it and hence she can’t find it. Later, she figures out that the prescription sheet might have been misplaced.

On the other side, Gautam‘s brother collides with a peon and is angry at him and hence, he raises his hand to slap him but he is stopped by a certain force and that force is none other than Abhi. This event turns into a heated discussion.

