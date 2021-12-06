Kumkum Bhagya, 6 December 2021, Written Update: Rhea and Ranbir get married

In today's episode, Prachi asks Ranbir to set aside his ego for a moment and think of her. Rhea asks Prachi to leave. Prachi warns her. Pallavi asks Prachi to stop the drama and leave. Prachi ignores Pallavi's words. She asks if he still misses her. She tells him she loves him, and she doesn't need to provide evidence to prove it. Rhea throws Prachi out. Ranbir yells at Rhea, asking her to let go of Prachi's hand. Ranbir admits to Prachi that he loves her and misses her every day. Prachi runs to hug Ranbir. Rhea looks at them in disbelief.

Rhea shouts, "No!" Her imagination runs out of steam. Pallavi asks Rhea to finish the last round. Rhea understands that and feels relieved after completing the marriage rounds. She believes that lying to Sid will lead Prachi to believe that Pallavi was involved in the plan.

Prachi rushes to the venue. Ranbir envisions Prachi as Rhea. His strange hallucinations cause him to enthusiastically perform the wedding rituals. Prachi arrives and sees Ranbir blissfully married to Rhea. She rushes so fast to get to him that she passes out without making a sound.

Prachi regains consciousness. She discovers that the wedding is over and that everyone has left. She becomes irritated by her living predicament. She believes Ranbir's annoyance was a lie; he just wanted to marry Rhea. She vows to exact revenge on the man she loved the most. She believes her sister betrayed her trust. She wishes to inflict the same agony on Ranbir and Rhea. She feels she is not alone, but she is now carrying a baby and can't let them mess with the life of her child. She goes to Kohli's house.

Pallavi and Vikram welcome Ranbir and Rhea. Prachi arrives there. Prachi asks Pallavi not to link Ranbir with Rhea. The Kohlis are shocked to see Prachi. Ranbir wonders if he is hallucinating or if Prachi has returned. Prachi walks into the home and grabs a water jug to splatter over Rhea's footprints.

We have seen this episode on the channel's OTT platform.

