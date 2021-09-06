Kumkum Bhagya, 6 September 2021, Written Update: Rhea intentionally hurts Prachi

This episode begins with Abhi inviting his friends over to play carrom and have alcohol. His friends enquire about the extravagant house and he answers that this house belongs to his wife. His friends get confused listening to the fact that the house belonged to Tanu but Abhi cleared their doubts and explained everything about Pragya and his sale. At that moment, Pragya arrived and saw his friends but she got awkward and left the room. Abhi then offers alcohol to all of them, and they started creating a lot of noise. They all got drunk and Abhi revealed everything about Pragya and his past.

On the other side, Rhea plans to ruin the sweet made by Prachi by adding garlic into the food and she was successful able to do so. At that moment, Siddharth arrived and observed that Rhea was behaving in a weird manner. Meanwhile, all the guests arrived and Pallavi informed them that both her daughter-in-law will perform a dance and conduct the puja.

The entire family was happy on the auspicious occasion of Janmashtami except Vikram; he was thinking about Abhi and how he is missing out on these moments. Later, Rhea and Prachi arrived and Pallavi offered to gift gold bangles to the best performer. After a moment, both the sisters started dancing and gave an elegant performance. In middle of the dance, Rhea feared that Prachi will win and hence she broke her glass bangles that later hurt Prachi’s feet. Prachi was too concentrated on dancing that she did not notice the injury but Pallavi mentioned it to her and asked her to stop dancing.

Stay tuned to know what happens next. We have watched this episode on channel's OTT platform.

Also Read: Kumkum Bhagya, 4 September 2021, Written Update: Rhea’s plan fails