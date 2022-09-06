Kumkum Bhagya, 6th August 2022, Written Update: Siddharth tries to tell the truth

In today’s episode, Ranbir tells Prachi that she has separated her life from his. He throws a pillow and vents his anger. She comes and picks it up. He tells her that when he told her to leave and start a new life, she didn't listen to him. She tells him that when she left, he didn't even trust her so why should she trust him when she's back. He tells her that she should have told him about the pregnancy. Siddharth tries to talk to Pallavi but she tells him that she's talking to the Pandit ji. Aaliya takes him from there.

Ranbir tells Prachi that even if she tells him to stop loving her, he won't be able to. He tells her that his love for her will never change and that he just wants to help her. Aaliya threatens Siddharth. He tells her he won't let his brother's life be ruined and he will expose everything. Rhea comes and threatens to slit his wrists. She tells him that she loves Ranbir and will do anything to get him. Pallavi comes and takes Siddharth with her. Prachi asks Ranbir if he really wants her to marry Siddharth.

He tells her that she has to as Pallavi decided it. She tells him that her heart is in pain and cries. Rhea tells Aaliya that they should kidnap Siddharth for safety. Aaliya tells her that Pallavi is making Siddharth marry Prachi and then Ranbir will be hers. Rhea collides with Rahul and his friends and insults them. They decide to steal their jewelry. Sahana tells Aryan to stand with Ranbir and she will stand with Prachi. She tells him to talk to Ranbir about some solution and only then he can support Prachi.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

