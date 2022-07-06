Kumkum Bhagya, 6th July 2022, Written Update: Pallavi sees good in Prachi

In today’s episode, Rhea sees Stanley and asks him what is he doing here. He tells her that Ranbir had called him. She tells him that he's the bad guy and asks him why’s he lurking around in her house. Ranbir comes there and says that Stanley is his PA and if she insults him then it will be his insult as well. Stanley tells Ranbir to keep Prachi away from Rhea as she’s a lot of work. Prachi goes to Ranbir and asks him not to stare at her. He tells her that he's just admiring her.

Pallavi tells Vikram that Prachi is not as bad as she thought and she knows that she has to leave the house after her birthday but she is still making the party special. Pallavi tells him that if he asks her who is good between Rhea and Prachi then she will still choose Rhea as she will always favour her more than Prachi because she’s the real daughter-in-law. Vikram gets upset and thinks that she’ll soon understand Prachi and her kindness.

Rhea overhears their conversation and gets shocked. She goes and tells Aaliya to go guide Prachi instead of her. She tells her she that will handle Prachi without her help. Aaliya wonders how can she be wrong. Rhea thinks that she will do something that Dida will ask Prachi to leave. Aaliya thinks she won't let herself and Rhea fail.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

Also Read: Kumkum Bhagya, 5th July 2022, Written Update: Prachi plans Pallavi’s birthday party