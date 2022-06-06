Kumkum Bhagya, 6th June 2022, Written Update: Ranbir reveals Prachi’s pregnancy to everyone

In today’s episode, Ranbir thinks of talking to Rhea about the divorce. He receives Stanley's call informing that he reached the party. He goes and takes the papers from Stanley. Ranbir goes to Rhea and tells her he loves Prachi and works hard for her but there is a problem. He tells her he wants to divorce her as he wants to continue being in a relationship with Prachi. She gets shocked. Rhea tells him that she won't sign the papers.

Rhea goes and tells Pallavi and everyone that Ranbir wants to divorce her. She tells him that he's a liar and he used her to take revenge on Prachi; she loved him throughout but all he did was lie to her. Ranbir tells her that their marriage was fake and very toxic. Rhea blames Prachi for everything. Prachi tells her she didn't know about the divorce. Rhea pushes her but Ranbir manages to hold her.

Pallavi tells Ranbir that Prachi is not their daughter-in-law but Rhea is. He tells them that he doesn't care what they think but he wants to start fresh with his wife and baby. He reveals to everyone that Prachi is pregnant. Rhea gets shocked and Prachi feels very happy. He tells everyone that he will fight for his family. Rhea tells him that he won't be able to fight if he doesn't have a family and stabs Prachi.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

