Kumkum Bhagya, 6th May 2022, Written Update: Rhea asks the police to arrest Prachi

In today’s episode, Inspector tells them if Prachi is guilty then they will get proof in her room. The inspector finds a toolbox in her room and asks what it's doing in her room. Rhea then thinks that everyone will suspect Prachi. Rhea tells the inspector that Prachi wanted to kill her through Nick and now she wants to kill her again so she wants to file a case. Ranbir asks him to stop and tells Prachi could never harm anyone. Inspector asks Ranbir, Prachi, and Rhea to come to the police station.

They go to the police station. Rhea tells Ranbir that her hand is paining. Ranbir leaves saying he will do something. Prachi asks her not to shed fake tears as she is not even hurt. Ranbir comes and tells her to take his hand. Rhea hugs Ranbir to make Prachi jealous. Sahana comes there. Prachi tells her that Ranbir took Rhea to the doctor at the police station. Rhea gets worried about what she will tell the doctor. Aaliya comes then and tells Ranbir she will look after Rhea and that he should go handle Prachi as she is crying. The doctor tells her that she's fine. Aaliya pays him to bandage Rhea's hand.

Prachi tells Sahana that she wasn’t even at home when Rhea fell down but she can’t tell that she went to the gynecologist to everyone. Dida tells them that there was a mattress on the floor and Rhea fell on it only. Pallavi says she wants the police to arrest Prachi so everyone’s safe. Ranbir asks Prachi what she's hiding. He tells her if she's going to hide it then she should hide it properly but if he gets to know about it, he will never forgive her. Rhea asks the inspector to go ahead with the formalities. The inspector hesitates but Rhea and Aliya demand him to arrest her there itself.

