Kumkum Bhagya, 6th October 2021, Written Update: Rhea plans to hurt Prachi

In today's episode, Shaina inquires about Rhea's strategy. Shaina suggests Rhea that they push Prachi down the stairs. They both plan to pour oil on the floor so Prachi will be hurt and won't be accompanying Ranbir to Bangalore.

Abhi compliments Mitali's cooking and requests that she make breakfast, lunch, and supper for him every day. Pragya and Tanu argue. Tanu asks Abhi if he wants to say anything about this issue; he says he is tired of these everyday conflicts and doesn't want to get involved. Pragya tells Abhi that if he wants, he may do all of the household chores. Abhi declares that he is drowsy and walks away.

When Prachi hands Ranbir a file and asks that he give it to Sid. Ranbir realises that by the time Rhea reaches Bangalore, Siddharth will be in Mumbai. Tanu says that because it is a larger house, people would want a higher wage. Therefore, she will handle the mopping and sweeping herself. Shaina takes Soni along with her to Prachi's room. Rhea soaks cotton in an oil container.

Shaina enters Prachi and Ranbir's bedroom. Prachi and Ranbir greet her, then Ranbir leaves, stating he has some urgent job to do and asking Prachi to keep Shaina occupied. Shaina asks Prachi to come downstairs. Dida tries to convince Pallavi to let Prachi go with Ranbir. Rhea squeezes cotton to spread oil on the floor. Pallavi asks Rhea about Shaina. Shaina and Rhea are waiting for Prachi to trip over the oil and fall. Prachi notices the oil and stops.

Tanu and Aaliya sweep and clean the hall. Sushma tells Pragya that it's a good thing she forced them to work. Prachi complains that Ranbir isn't paying attention to her. She adds that she will accompany him on his journey to Bangalore.

