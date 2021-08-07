Kumkum Bhagya, 7 August 2021, Written Update: Pallavi blesses Prachi and shouts at Rhea

This episode begins with Gautam’s brother handing over the contract to Pragya but she refuses to sign it and says that she will consult her lawyer first. In the meantime, Gautam's brother spikes Pragya’s coffee. As Pragya drinks the coffee, she says that they are business partners and not relatives hence, she won’t rush the contract and will sign it later.

Rhea informs Pallavi that the prescription paper flew away, this infuriates Pallavi, and in the middle of this, Prachi informs Pallavi that Vikram is fine. She also says that she gave him the first dose of medicine. This adds to Pallavi’s anger and she comments that Prachi behaved like an uneducated person because she did not consult anyone before giving the medicine. Pallavi says that Prachi mixed up his medicines and gave them to him and hence, she is responsible for his condition. Moreover, clarifying this confusion, the doctor says that Prachi gave him the correct dose and at the correct time.

Pallavi calls Prachi and asks her to give Vikram his medicines. Prachi also apologies that she caused Pallavi so much worry but Pallavi stops her and says that she is sorry for misjudging her and saying harsh things. Pallavi also asks Rhea to learn how to be responsible from Prachi as she did the task that she wasn’t even assigned. Rhea is angry at Prachi and thinks that this time she won’t spare her.

Ranbir’s grandmother and Prachi are happy that Pallavi has made a positive move towards Prachi. Prachi is excited and calls Ranbir and informs her that Pallavi blessed her.

Meanwhile, a peon locks up Abhi in a storeroom under Gautam’s instruction. Abhi was able to figure out that Gautam is responsible for it.

Stay tuned to know what happens next.

ALSO READ| Kumkum Bhagya, 5 August 2021, Written Update: Abhi and Prachi come face to face