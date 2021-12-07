Kumkum Bhagya, 7 December 2021, Written Update: Prachi fights for her rights

In today's episode, Prachi and Rhea argue. Pallavi asks Prachi to stay within her limits and taunts Pragya’s upbringing. Prachi smashes Ranbir's garlands in a rage and says that she smashed the garlands and that she will now end their relationship. Rhea asks Prachi to leave. Prachi says that she will not leave as she has the right as Ranbir's wife.

When Vikram interrupts Prachi, she says that she used to care about everyone, but now she will only focus on herself and stay at home. Rhea asks Ranbir to stop Prachi. He asks Prachi why she is behaving in this manner. She asks him if he truly loved her. Rhea reminds Prachi that Prachi and Ranbir’s relationship is over. Prachi says that her relationship with Ranbir will never end. Ranbir feels happy.

Pallavi asks Prachi to leave. Prachi asks why Pallavi didn't he give her the love and respect she deserved. She asks the guests to leave, as the marriage drama is over. Prachi makes it clear that she is Ranbir’s wife and that Rhea and Ranbir's marriage is invalid. Rhea raises her hand on Prachi, but latter stops her and warns her. When Rhea comments on Prachi's character, she gives her a tight slap.

Vikram asks Prachi to leave. Prachi tells him that she respects him a lot and asks him not to interfere. Dida says that she is very happy to see Prachi fighting for her rights. Ranbir says that she could have returned earlier instead of showing up on his wedding day. She considers informing him about her pregnancy.

Ranbir wants Prachi to apologise and return to his life. She recalls her hate for Ranbir. She says that she had no idea that he would fall so low and disregard their marriage, or that he would marry her sister. She goes on to say that both Ranbir and Rhea are disgusting.

Pallavi calls the police. Prachi says that the cops will come and arrest Rhea. Pallavi invites Ranbir and Rhea to attend the post-marriage rituals.

We have seen this episode on the channel's OTT platform.

