Kumkum Bhagya, 7 February 2022, Written Update: Prachi lies to Ranbir about her pregnancy

In today’s episode, Prachi tells Ranbir that he has changed so much that he’s accusing her of having an affair with Siddharth. She tells that he questioned her manners and character when he saw her with Siddharth on the bed and now he’s doing the same. She asks him if he’s going to ask if her baby is Siddharth’s. Ranbir fumes with anger and goes to hit her but pulls his hand back and apologises. He tells he shouldn’t have done whatever he did and he’s aware that she won’t forgive him easily. He tells this is the first time he raised his hand and apologises for that.

He asks her why didn’t she tell him that they’re pregnant. Prachi tells him that they’re not pregnant. Ranbir gets shocked and asks her to not to lie as it’s hurting him. He tells her that she can scold him but not lie regarding this matter. Prachi yells at him that she’s not pregnant as she doesn’t want to get pregnant by him. She tells she is focused on her career and has no plans of bearing a child anytime soon. Ranbir insists that she’s pregnant. Prachi tells she’s not pregnant. He tells he doesn’t believe her. She tells she did love him but not more than her career and tells him that having a baby was only his dream and not hers. She tells him that she won’t ever fulfil his dream and Ranbir shatters.

He leaves and cries and Prachi also starts crying. Pallavi asks Rhea when is she leaving for honeymoon. Rhea tells that it will be too sudden for Ranbir. Aaliya tells she better go now or it will be too late. Later, Pallavi asks Ranbir to go to honeymoon as people are talking bad about her. Ranbir asks Rhea if she wants to go to Manali. Rhea agrees and he looks at Prachi.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

Also Read: Kumkum Bhagya, 3 February 2022, Written Update: Ranbir insists Prachi to tell the truth