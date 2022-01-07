Kumkum Bhagya, 7 January 2022, Written Update: Rhea asks Prachi to leave the house

In today's episode, Prachi confronts Rhea about deceiving her and getting the signature. Alia, Pallavi and Rhea allegedly drugged her and took her signatures while she was unconscious. If the papers are presented to the court, she claims they will be found void. She asks Rhea if she tried to oust her with these documents, but her tactics were so ineffective that they failed so quickly. Rhea screams at her. Prachi collects the papers and goes to burn them. Alia asks her to stop. Prachi tosses the papers in the fire and taunts Rhea. Prachi, according to Ranbir, is still good; she is brave and capable of doing everything on her own and that she is independent.

Rhea lauds Prachi's act and asks if Prachi wishes to rescue herself by destroying the legal documents. She tells Prachi to collect her belongings and leave. She claims that the Kohli family treats her with respect and affection, which instills confidence in her. She says that Prachi burned a photocopy of the papers, not the originals and that she has kept them secure in the locker. Rhea says she'll call her lawyer and have Prachi evicted from the house.

The documents are kept in a locker by Rhea. Rhea is being watched by Sahana. Prachi seems to be concerned. Sahana approaches her and informs her that Rhea kept the original paperwork in the locker. Prachi conveys her urge for the papers and devises a plan to get them.

Ranbir is concerned about Prachi. He tells Dida that he can't risk losing his family to reclaim Prachi. He tells that Prachi admitted that she doesn’t need him and doesn’t love him. Dida cautions him against believing it. He knows she's returned to take revenge. Prachi is hiding something from him, he informs Dida. He insists that she promise not to tell Prachi anything.

We have seen this episode on the channel's OTT platform.

