Kumkum Bhagya, 7 March 2022, Written Update: Rhea to reveal Prachi’s truth

In today’s episode, Rhea asks Prachi where was she as was nowhere to be found for a lot of time. She then tells Pallavi that she has a surprise for everyone. Rhea thanks everyone for coming and asks everyone to start dancing and dances with Ranbir and pulls him away from Prachi. Sahana tells Dida that Rhea is up to something and Dida tells Ranbir and Prachi’s bond is stronger than Rhea’s intentions. Then Dr. Pooja comes home and Rhea gets happy and asks her to wait as she’ll go get Prachi for the show.

On the terrace, Prachi apologises to Ranbir and he asks her what’s the reason and asks her why was she feeling angry when he was dancing with Rhea. She tells she doesn’t know and he tells it’s because she wanted to dance with him. She tells she wants to be with him forever. Rhea on the other hand searches for Prachi and decided to check on the terrace. Prachi goes to inform him about her being pregnant but gets scared after hearing thunder and hugs him. He tells her that they should go in as it’s raining and tells no one will ever come between them. Later, at the party, Rhea announces that she has good news to share as Prachi can’t hide the news forever and tells Dr. Pooja is the chief guest of the party. Prachi worries thinking about what might happen if Rhea reveals the truth.

Rhea goes to tell the truth but Prachi faints. The doctor checks her and informs her that she knows she’s pregnant and Rhea wants her to confirm it. Rhea tells she wants to show the truth through some photos and connects her phone to the projector. Ranbir asks Prachi to tell the truth before Rhea as he knows ashes hiding something from him. Prachi thinks Ranbir will misunderstand if Rhea shows the reports.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

