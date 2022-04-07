Kumkum Bhagya, 7th April 2022, Written Update: Cops investigate Prachi’s attack

In today’s episode, Ranbir tells everyone someone tried to hurt Prachi. Rhea tries to convince him it was just a robbery. Aliya asks Nick if he took her or Rhea's name. Nick says no but tells her that Ranbir knows it's someone from the family. Police tell him they will question the guests first and then the family members. The police realize that Pallavi doesn't like Prachi. Prachi forces Ranbir to have first aid.

Pallavi tells the Inspector that he is wasting his time suspecting her. Inspector asks Rhea what she thinks. Rhea tells him Prachi is annoying and fake. Aliya tries to stop her but she tells them she wants to kill Prachi. Aaliya tries to cover it up by saying there will be differences between sisters. The police take Ranbir aside and tell him someone from his family wants Prachi dead. The inspector tells him someone hired a goon to do the job. He tells Ranbir to let the culprit lower their guard down and we can catch them at that time.

Vikram apologizes to the guests for the inconvenience. Prachi goes to her room and calls up the doctor for a complete check-up. The doctor tells her to come after 2 days. Sahana comes in and asks Prachi if she has any idea who tried to harm her. Prachi tells her the police will catch the culprit and she will also question them why they did it as she has never harmed anyone. Sahana tells her they must have felt you did something wrong.

