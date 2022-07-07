Kumkum Bhagya, 7th July 2022, Written Update: Aaliya plans to send Prachi away

In today’s episode, Aaliya thinks that she will make a plan so that Dida will tell Prachi to leave the house. Aaliya calls someone and tells them to come tomorrow as there will be a birthday party. Rhea and Aaliya look at Ranbir staring at Prachi. Prachi tries to talk to Rhea but she walks away. She tries to go behind her but Aaliya stops her. Pallavi goes behind Rhea.

Rhea asks Pallavi to leave her alone. Rhea tells her that she knows Pallavi has started liking Prachi and tells that no one cares about her baby. She tells her that she feels scared for her baby when Prachi is still in the house. Pallavi tells her not to worry as she has told Dida to send Prachi away. Rhea tells her that she's not feeling good. Pallavi tells her that she will settle everything and goes to tell Ranbir about Rhea.

Pallavi asks Ranbir to call the doctor. Prachi says she will prepare homemade medicine. Ranbir asks Pallavi to give Prachi a chance. Rhea tells Aaliya that she will make Ranbir pay attention to her. Prachi gives Rhea something to drink. Ranbir watches everything. Prachi thinks no one is looking after her baby. Ranbir thinks it may be good if Prachi reveals her pregnancy to everyone so things won’t be as complicated as it is now.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

Also Read: Kumkum Bhagya, 6th July 2022, Written Update: Pallavi sees good in Prachi