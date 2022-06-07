Kumkum Bhagya, 7th June 2022, Written Update: Ranbir to make Rhea sign the divorce papers

In today’s episode, Ranbir tells Rhea that he wants to divorce her and will fight for his rights and family till the end. Rhea tells there won’t be a family anymore for him to fight for and stabs Prachi. He wakes up from his dream and tells Stanley that he should do something else to make Rhea sign the papers as she won’t easily agree to sign. Later, Rhea and Stanley bump into each other and she yells at him and asks him if he can’t walk properly. Prachi comes and apologises to him for Rhea’s behaviour and tells her not to yell at him. Ranbir comes and takes him away and he tells Ranbir that Prachi is a good person.

Ranbir agrees and he tells that he just wants to go back to his old apartment of Sudha’s and live peacefully with Prachi and tells that he will transfer his property to Rhea as compensation if needed. He tells Stanley that Rhea drugged Prachi and took her signatures on divorce papers. Stanley asks him to use the same method to make Rhea sign and he agrees. Sudha comes home and Prachi gets excited seeing her. She goes and talks to her. Ranbir goes and interrupts them hoping to stop her from revealing about him buying her house.

Sudha is about to reveal the news but he takes Prachi away and starts dancing. Stanley starts playing music and he signals him a thank you. Prachi asks him why’s he dancing with her suddenly. Sudha exclaims that she’s happy Ranbir is buying the apartment for Prachi. Pallavi overhears it and gets surprised. Dida tells Pallavi that Ranbir bought the house so he could ask Prachi to go stay there. Pallavi feels relieved and Sahana gets shocked hearing it.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

