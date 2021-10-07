Kumkum Bhagya, 7th October 2021, Written Update: Alia shares her plan with Tanu

In today's episode, Prachi informs Ranbir that she will accompany him to Bangalore. Ranbir asks her not to make fun of him. Prachi assures him that she will accompany him to Bangalore. He thanks her and says this is the best surprise of his life. He smiles and hugs her. She asks him if he requires assistance. Ranbir responds, "I'll talk to Sid about it and do the work," and asks her to finish the packing.

Sushma and Pragya come to Dida and inquire as to what she is writing on the board. Dida claims to be writing about Pragya's triumph. Dida talks about the positive improvements she has brought into Abhi's life and how she is teaching Alia and Tanu a lesson. Tanu overhears their talk and rushes over to Alia. According to Alia, Pragya would lose the tender to Gaurav Thappar tomorrow, and she adds that Pragya may win the minor games, but she will eventually prevail.

Rhea thinks of Prachi and slips in the same spot where she spilled the oil for Prachi. Pallavi and Shaina assist her in standing up. Rhea accuses Prachi of doing this because she didn't want her to go on a trip. Pallavi becomes abrasive with Prachi. Dida tries to calm her down, but in vain. Sushma, Pragya, and Dadi have a discussion regarding Abhi. Pragya comes up with the notion of introducing back music into Abhi's life in order to keep him away from drinking. Pallavi confronts Prachi when Rhea stumbles and injures herself, accusing her. Shaina enters and slams Prachi. Dida and Prachi ask that she refrain from interfering in their family matters. Pallavi is rooting for Rhea, while Dida is rooting for Prachi.

We have seen this episode on the channel's OTT platform.

