Kumkum Bhagya, 8 December 2021, Written Update: Daljeet supports Prachi

In today's episode, Sid worries about Prachi. Sushma declares that she will no longer back Prachi as she chose Ranbir over her. Sid leaves for the airport to go to the United States.

Pallavi asks Ranbir and Rhea to complete the rituals. Rhea is enraged at Prachi's behaviour. Rhea tells Pallavi that only the cops can expel Prachi from the house. Rhea asks the inspector to arrest Prachi. Prachi tells the police that she is Ranbir’s wife. Pallavi denies Ranbir and Prachi’s marriage. Prachi asks Ranbir to speak up. Ranbir asks Prachi in front of the police to prove that she was married to him. He wants to hear her apology. He cries and expects Prachi to reconcile with him. Prachi recalls his harsh words. She decides not to apologise or accept false accusations.

Prachi asks Rhea if she hasn't seen her marrying Ranbir. Rhea, too, denies it. Even Vikram denies that Ranbir and Prachi were married. Daljeet is on Prachi's side. She claims to have seen Prachi and Ranbir's wedding at the temple. Rhea calls Prachi and Ranbir's marriage illegal. Ranbir speaks up to support Prachi and tells them that it was a legal marriage.

Rhea asks him what he is doing. Ranbir tells her that he can’t lie; his marriage has happened with Prachi. Pallavi tells them that the inspector wants to arrest Ranbir and Rhea. Rhea says that she will talk to the police. Ranbir goes to speak to Prachi. Rhea notices that Prachi is more self-assured than before. She wonders what purpose Prachi has for returning. Ranbir takes Prachi away to talk in private. Rhea tells Shaina that Ranbir never loved Prachi; she made him believe that he loved her.

Ranbir asks Prachi why she came today. She asks him why he didn’t wait for her. They get into an emotional moment. He tells her that he wants her back and asks her to say the reason for her return. She wants her baby to get her dad’s love but doesn’t tell him about her pregnancy.

We have seen this episode on the channel's OTT platform.

