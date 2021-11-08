Kumkum Bhagya, 8 November 2021, Written Update: Will Abhi and Pragya survive?

In today's episode, Sushma and Sid apprehend the thug fleeing the hospital. Prachi seeks the help of a doctor to aid Abhi and Pragya. When the police are about to take the thug away, Prachi stops them and asks who sent him.

Tanu teamed up with Gaurav and Mahesh. Mahesh offers her a drink. Tanu says she'd only celebrate Pragya and Abhi's deaths. Police arrive and arrest all three.

Ranbir returns home and inquires about Prachi to Rhea. Rhea accuses him of ruining her life because he doesn't believe her words. Rhea misleads Ranbir by telling him that Prachi went on a date with Sid. Ranbir warns Rhea not to defame Prachi and then walks away.

Abhi and Pragya are being treated by the doctors. Prachi recalls her time with her father. Shaina dials Rhea's number. Rhea says that Ranbir has never listened to anything nasty about Prachi. Rhea goes on to add that she has been trying to persuade Ranbir that Prachi and Sid are having an affair. Shaina suggests to Rhea that instead of just telling him, prove that Prachi and Sid are having an affair.

In the hospital, Sushma consoles Prachi. When the doctor comes, they inquire if Abhi and Pragya are in good health. The doctor informs them that they have fallen into a coma owing to a lack of oxygen. Sushma is taken aback and bursts into tears. Prachi goes to Abhi and Pragya and recalls the time she spent with them and weeps.

Ranbir apologises to Rhea. Rhea requests that he listen to her and reconsider his decision. Rhea seeks to show that Sid and Prachi are having an affair. Prachi and Sid have returned home. Prachi sobs as she hugs Ranbir. Sid and Prachi inform them that Abhi and Pragya are in critical condition in the hospital.

We have seen this episode on the channel's OTT platform.

