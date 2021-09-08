Kumkum Bhagya, 8 September 2021, Written Update: Rhea’s plan succeeds

In today’s episode, we saw that the Kohli family celebrates the auspicious occasion of Janmashtami. On one side, the entire family was excited to conduct the puja and on the other hand, Rhea was waiting for Lord Krishna’s statue to fall from the swing.

The incident happened exactly as Rhea planned, however, luckily Prachi was able to save the statue before it touched the ground. Vikram got furious and scolded Pallavi for being careless. He commented that she should not have given such a big responsibility to such a careless girl. Pallavi scolded Prachi but Ranbir’s grandmother stepped in and said that nothing wrong happened. She then shouted at Prachi and said that she shouldn’t have given responsibilities to an irresponsible girl like Prachi. She then taunted Ranbir for bringing in such a careless girl in the family.

She then takes the keys from Prachi and announces that she has failed as a daughter-in-law and then hands it over to Rhea. In the end, she asks Prachi to go inside her room. Rhea is happy as her mission succeeded and now she plans to separate Ranbir and Prachi.

Meanwhile, Gaurav arrived at Abhi’s house and spoke to Tanu and Alia. He then asked that how did Abhi turn out to be Pragya’s husband. Alia stepped in and said that he and Pragya never got a divorce and thought of giving their relationship another chance.

