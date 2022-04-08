Kumkum Bhagya, 8th April 2022, Written Update: Nick blackmails Rhea

In today’s episode, Ranbir goes to the police station and meets with the Police Inspector. The inspector asks him if he remembers the killer's face and he tells them yes. He works with a sketch artist to get the sketch of the killer. As Nick is doing first aid for his wound, Preeti walks in. She cries and tells him that they should leave everything and this place. He tells her he cannot leave unless he's paid for the work he did. Preeti asks him how he will get the money as he didn't complete the job. Nick leaves to go to take the money.

The sketch arrives and it looks exactly like Nick. The inspector recognises Nick and asks his constable to retrieve his file but the constable tells him the file got burnt. Nick goes in disguise and asks Rhea the money. She tells Nick he won't get the money since he didn't do the job. He blackmails her and leaves. Prachi asks Ranbir to have his food but he denies. She tells him she knows he's angry with her since she didn't want him to leave the house with her but she doesn't want to separate him from his family. Ranbir tells her she is his family and tells he won’t stay calm until and unless he finds her attacker.

Aaliya stops Rhea from jumping out of the window. She tells Aaliya that Nick is blackmailing her and how is she supposed to give him so much money. Aaliya tells her she will get money from the locker. Sahana overhears everything. Aaliya calls up Nick and tells him to collect the money from her. Sahana plans to spy on them. The police informer informs the inspector that Nick is receiving money from the person who hired him tonight. He tells Ranbir they have a lead.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

