Kumkum Bhagya, 8th August 2022, Written Update: Rhea and Ranbir get divorced

In today’s episode, Ranbir tells Prachi that he keeps imagining their daughter to be like her and tells her that he can hear their daughter telling him to take care of Prachi. Rhea thinks if she should believe Pallavi. She thinks she will manipulate Prachi. Rhea tells Ranbir she wants to talk and asks him to stop protecting Prachi like she's a little girl. Ranbir calls Prachi. Rhea tells him not to create a scene and to come into the room. He tells he doesn't want to talk to her. Everyone looks at them.

Vikram tells Rhea to grow up. She tells him not to get involved in these matters. Rhea tells Prachi that no one accepts her and she is shameless to continue to stay there. Ranbir argues with her. Aaliya tells them that Rhea is saying the truth that Prachi ruined her house. Rhea pushes Dida and Vikram holds her. Pallavi comes and tells her that she has crossed all limits and asks her to sign the divorce papers. Prachi says Rhea is pregnant and they shouldn't abandon her. Rhea tells them that Ranbir has taken advantage of her.

Prachi tells them that Ranbir told her that Rhea spiked his drink and he was not in his senses. Rhea says it's a false story. Prachi tells Ranbir to divorce Rhea. Ranbir signs the papers. Pallavi tells Rhea to sign or else she will tell the police the truth. She tells her she also knows Rhea hired Nick to kill Prachi. Rhea signs the papers and throws them on Prachi. Rhea says she will return to the house.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

