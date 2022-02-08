Kumkum Bhagya, 8th February 2022, Written Update: Ranbir to go on honeymoon with Rhea

In today’s episode, Ranbir asks Rhea if she wants to go on a honeymoon with him. Rhea tells yes and Ranbir tells he had been waiting for a getaway and tells them they’ll stay in a nice suite and plan about family. Everyone’s stunned and he thanks Pallavi for the idea. Prachi leaves crying and Sahana asks her why did Ranbir talk like that. Prachi tells her to ask Ranbir as she doesn’t know. Sahana tells Ranbir is doing this to take revenge because Prachi hurt him. She asks Prachi to tell Ranbir the truth and let him know that she loves her.

Prachi tells she’s not in love with Ranbir. Ranbir tells Prachi is right as she never loved him and now it’s clear. Sahana tells she can see that they love each other. Prachi tells Ranbir has hurt her so many times unintentionally but now it was intentional. Ranbir tells he always wished to have a baby with her but she made it clear that she won’t ever conceive and it broke his heart. He tells that’s why he’s going to have a baby with Rhea who is also very happy about it. He tells he’d rather stay with someone who values his dreams and loves him and leaves. Prachi cries and hugs Sahana and she consoles her.

Pallavi tells Rhea to go back for the honeymoon and she thanks Pallavi and Aaliya and leaves. Pallavi tells she’s feeling strange and Aaliya tells her to book the suite. Prachi tells she can’t trust him and risk her baby as he might leave the baby just like he left her. Rhea thanks Ranbir for accepting her. Prachi sees them and Ranbir notices Prachi and tells Rhea that they had to become one at one point.

