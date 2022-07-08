Kumkum Bhagya, 8th July 2022, Written Update: Rhea to leave the house

In today’s episode, Ranbir tells Dida he snatched Prachi's happiness. He tells her Prachi is good and even took care of Rhea. Prachi comes there and sees Ranbir crying. He asks her why she hates him and how she's okay with Rhea and not him. Rhea tells Pallavi that she does not want Prachi to take care of her. Pallavi says she is just overthinking it. Aaliya and Pallavi leave but Aaliya comes back and tells Rhea not to be irritated with Pallavi.

Ranbir asks Prachi how she can talk nicely to Rhea but not him. She tells him blood and kumkum relations are different. Prachi hurts her leg and Ranbir carries her to her room. He takes her to her room and tells her in that condition, she shouldn't wear heels and that she should wear flats. Prachi asks him to leave.

He tells her that he is her husband and that she has applied sindoor and wore mangalsutra. Ranbir tells her that he will never divorce her. Rhea comes there and says she has a baby which is a sign of Ranbir and her love. Prachi blames Ranbir. Prachi tries to stop Rhea as she's leaving the house. Rhea tells her that someone has to leave as they both can't stay in the same house.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

Also Read: Kumkum Bhagya, 7th July 2022, Written Update: Aaliya plans to send Prachi away