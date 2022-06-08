Kumkum Bhagya, 8th June 2022, Written Update: Ranbir assures Prachi about his love

In today’s episode, Stanley recalls Ranbir's plan to make Rhea drink and sign the papers. He offers her a drink but she leaves. Dida takes the drink and drinks it. Prachi and Ranbir dance and Rhea gets angry seeing them. Juice falls on Prachi, both of them go to the room to clean her up. Ranbir steps on her saree accidentally. Mr Kapoor asks Vikram why did he say Prachi was Ranbir's wife. He tells him that Prachi is his wife but Rhea just claims to be it.

Aaliya asks Rhea if she was serious about what she said. Rhea tells yes. Prachi looks at her torn saree and tells Ranbir to go down to his business partners as he has also told them Rhea is his wife. Ranbir tells her to fight back for her respect. Prachi grabs his collar and asks him if he even cares for her. He says he cares for her a lot. She asks him to stay away. He tells her that he has to say something. He tells her he loves her and his love doesn't depend on her mood. Prachi asks him if he has a right to her then what about Rhea.

Ranbir asks Prachi not to think about Rhea and to think about them. He opens the wardrobe and takes a saree she has never worn. She goes to the bathroom but it's wet. She tells him to leave so that she can change in the room but the room door seems locked. Dida takes Rhea into the room. She tells her to pack all her things as she has ruined their lives. She tells Pallavi that she didn't let her be a good mother in law and now not even a good mother. She asks Pallavi to pack Rhea's bags. Rhea tells her she won't go anywhere.

