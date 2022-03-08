Kumkum Bhagya, 8th March 2022, Written Update: A shocker for Rhea

In today’s episode, Ranbir asks Prachi to tell the truth about what Prachi is going to tell. Prachi says it’s too late for the truth to come. Ranvir asks her if she has any illness and starts crying. The doctor looks at them. Rhea announces and tells the surprise is finally due and asks Prachi to come in the front. She tries to find the photos of Prachi but couldn’t find them. She tells Prachi is pregnant and she’s hiding it from everyone as maybe the father is Siddharth. Everyone gets shocked and Rhea asks the divide to confirm it.

The doctor comes and tells Rhea is lying. She tells the report stated that Prachi’s pregnant. The doctor asks her where’s the report and tells everyone that Rhea threatened her to lie about Prachi being pregnant. Pallavi yells at Rhea for creating drama and Vikram also scolds her. Ranbir holds Prachi’s hand and tells he loves his wife. The NGO women tell that now they got to know the truth as Ranbir loves Prachi and blacken Rhea’s face and tell this is what they had a coke to do but not they’re doing it on the right person. Everyone gets stunned and Prachi asks the ladies to stop and tells they’ll sort things out themselves and asks them to leave. She starts cleaning Rhea’s face but she pushes Prachi away and tells she won’t spare her and leaves.

Then, the doctor leaves but Prachi goes behind her and thanks to her for not revealing her secret and recalls her telling the doctor that she hasn’t informed Ranbir yet and wants to do it at the right time. The doctor tells it’s fine as she didn’t want Rhea to win and tells she took an oath to protect the baby and the mother when she became a doctor. Sahana tells she deleted the photos from Rhea’s phone. Prachi thanks her and hugs her.

