Kumkum Bhagya, 8th October 2021, Written Update: Daljeet asks Prachi to brace for a fight

In today's episode, Pallavi asks Dida why she doesn't realise Prachi is leading her astray. Dida claims that Rhea is leading all of the family members astray. Pallavi chastises Prachi and blames her for Rhea's injury. Pallavi believes Prachi is a valueless human being. Rhea pretends to have severe pain in her leg in front of Pallavi. Ranbir calls the doctor. Daljeet imparts an important lesson to Prachi and asks her to brace for a fight to protect Ranbir.

Rhea is examined by the doctor, who concludes that Rhea has a muscle tear and advises her not to move her foot. Rhea says she has a flight to Bangalore. Pallavi says Rhea needs to rest. Pallavi calls Sid and informs him that Rhea will not be visiting Bengaluru. Sid claims his meeting has been cancelled, which is why he is returning home. Ranbir instructs Prachi to unpack the luggage. Pallavi says they're both heading to Bengaluru. Rhea takes Prachi's side because she does not want them to go to Bengaluru.

Abhi looks for his wine bottle. Pragya informs Dida that she has hidden his bottle in the kitchen. Pragya and Abhi compete in a darts match as Sushma and Baljeet take sides.

We have seen this episode on the channel's OTT platform.

