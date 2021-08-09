Kumkum Bhagya, 9 August 2021, Written Update: Abhi is trapped in a store room, while Pragya is drugged

This episode begins with Prachi being thankful to god for providing her with a chance to mend things with Pallavi, while Rhea decides that she won’t give Prachi a chance and won’t spare her this time. She said that Prachi is inferior than her in every way and this time she will definitely beat her in the challenge.

Meanwhile, Pallavi apologised to Ranbir’s grandmother for her misbehaviour, but grandmother says that she understands that Pallavi behaved in such a way as she was scared. She also asked Pallavi to give Prachi a fair chance to win the competition and her heart.

On the other side, Abhi is trapped in the store room and blames himself for not being careful around Gautam. After a lot of knocking and shouting for help, Abhi gets tired and stops banging the door. He thinks to himself that what could be the reason for Gautam to do so.

After seeing this, Gautam’s brother asks the peon to let Abhi stay in the store room till tonight. Later, he secretly keeps a camera in Pragya’s office to make an MMS of her. He oversees that Pragya is experiencing the after effects of his drugs. During this condition, he asks Pragya to sign the papers. At this very moment, a twist occurs and it is revealed that Pragya is fine and was acting unconscious. While Gaurav (Gautam’s brother) is talking on his phone, Pragya changes the papers and later points a knife at him. She said that she knew everything from the beginning and she acted according to his plan as she wanted to know his intentions. She said that she knows that their entire family is fraud.

Abhi breaks the door after he figures out Gaurav’s intentions. He rushes towards Pragya’s office and starts beating Gaurav as he was attacking Pragya.

Stay tuned to know what happens next.

We have seen this episode on the channel's OTT platform.

