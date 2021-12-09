Kumkum Bhagya, 9 December 2021, Written Update: Rhea shows forged divorce papers to the cops

In today's episode, Ranbir offers to forgive Prachi if she admits to having an extramarital affair with Sid. She claims that she did not cheat him and that she will not apologise or accept any false accusations made against her. She goes on to say that he betrayed her trust by marrying Rhea and that he will be witness to her wrath from now on. She walks out of the room, swearing that she will ensure his downfall. Ranbir is shocked.

Rhea informs the Inspector that Pallavi called the cops as Prachi was creating a ruckus. She asks them to arrest Prachi. Prachi and Rhea argue. Pallavi drags Prachi out of the house. Ranbir asks Pallavi to stop. The NGO ladies arrive to support Prachi. Rhea complains to them about Prachi. Prachi says that she called the NGO people for help. She tells them that she is married to Ranbir, she didn’t divorce Ranbir, and he can’t marry Rhea.

Ranbir reminds Prachi that she signed the papers, and he recalls the morning when Rhea and Pallavi informed him that he and Prachi were divorced and that he signed the divorce papers while inebriated. Ranbir was shocked and agreed to marry Rhea. Prachi claims she did not sign any divorce papers. Ranbir says that they are divorced. The inspector tells her that she doesn’t have any right to stop Ranbir’s marriage if they are divorced.

Vikram asks the police to arrest Prachi. He asks Rhea to get the divorce papers. Rhea goes to get the papers. Pallavi says that they don’t have any papers with them. Rhea says that she got fresh papers made instead of the spoilt ones and that she will forge the papers. Rhea applies the thumb impressions and signs the papers. She gets the papers to show them. Prachi checks the papers and says that her signatures are fake. Someone has forged the signatures. She tells Ranbir that the papers aren’t valid.

We have seen this episode on the channel's OTT platform.

