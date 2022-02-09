Kumkum Bhagya, 9 February 2022, Written Update: Prachi vows to ruin Rhea and Ranbir’s honeymoon

In today’s episode, Ranbir tells Rhea that two out of his three dreams have been fulfilled. Rhea asks him what’s the other one that hasn’t been fulfilled and promises him that she’ll fulfil his last one. Ranbir tells his last dream is to become a father. Rhea tells its rare to find boys with wishes like this and that’s really sweet. She tells his dream is now hers’ as well and hugs him. Prachi leaves and Rhea tells him that their booking is done. Ranbir also leaves after that. Rhea prays to conceive a baby as soon as possible with him and Prachi on the other hand, cries.

Sahana asks Prachi why is she crying if she got what she wanted. Prachi tells it hurts her as well but when she hugged him few days ago or when he slept on her lap, she felt like she was in peace. She says she lied when she said she didn’t want to have his baby ever but she wants to let him know but she can’t as her past is holding her back. Sahana asks her to stop him from going to honeymoon at least but Priya tells she won’t as whatever happens will happen. Prachi goes to her room and finds Rhea sitting there. She asks what is she doing in her room. Rhea tells she gave a room for her to stay so she shouldn’t snatch Ranbir from her.

Prachi tells she should be embarrassed to steal her sister’s husband even though she was married to Sid. Rhea tells Prachi that it doesn’t matter as in the end she got Ranbir to herself. Prachi asks if she’s scared that she won’t ever completely win over Ranbir. Prachi challenges Rhea that she won’t let them celebrate their honeymoon. Rhea accepts the challenge. Prachi tells Rhea that Ranbir won’t ever be hers.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

