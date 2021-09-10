Kumkum Bhagya, 9 September 2021, Written Update: Ranbir’s grandmother confronts Rhea

Today’s episode begins with Ranbir suggesting Prachi to meet Pragya. As and when they reach, Pragya tightly hugs her daughter and praises her son-in-law for keeping her daughter happy. She also comments that Ranbir may take the wrong meaning of the whole buying situation with Abhi but he says that all he can see is a strong, independent woman supporting her husband in time of need.

Then he informs Pragya that Abhi’s liver is completely damaged and he should not consume alcohol at all. This angers Pragya and she tells him that Abhi is drunk right now and at that moment she swears to keep him away from it. Abhi and his friends are unaware of Pragya’s anger and continue to create a mess. At that moment, Pragya comes in and takes Abhi away, and asks him to stop.

Meanwhile, Pallavi apologises to Vikram for being so irresponsible but the latter says that he was rude to her and shouldn’t have behaved in such a manner. Then he suggests that Prachi is purposely trying to take revenge on the family and trying to ruin their image in society. And on the other side, Ranbir’s grandmother rewinds all the moments where Prachi made several mistakes and thought to herself that these were not mistakes but were things planned by Rhea to make Prachi look bad in front of Pallavi.

Hence, she takes her hand and asks her to come into a room, Siddharth sees this and follows them. Ranbir’s grandmother asks Rhea to speak the truth but she plays dumb. She insists and asks Rhea to reveal everything and in the end, Rhea agrees to these claims. Rhea then says that she is coming up with false stories as she always had a bad image of her. Rhea continues to emotionally blackmail her and says that she has a false impression.

